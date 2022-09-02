Left Menu

Puneeth Rajkumar gets special tribute from fans this Ganesh Chaturthi

Puneeth Rajkumar is no more but his stardom is surely permanent. This Ganesh Chaturthi, idol makers and fans found a special way to keep his memory alive and that too in the form of well-designed busts of the late actor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 09:14 IST
Puneeth Rajkumar gets special tribute from fans this Ganesh Chaturthi
Late Puneeth Rajkumar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puneeth Rajkumar is no more but his stardom is surely permanent. This Ganesh Chaturthi, idol makers and fans found a special way to keep his memory alive and that too in the form of well-designed busts of the late actor. Many residents in Bangalore were spotted buying the bust of the late actor along with the idols of Lord Ganesha.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29 last year. He was popularly known as 'Powerstar' for his strong performance in a number of commercially-successful Kannada films. He was not just a star of films such as Appu but also a celebrity television host and the occasional singer too. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Puneeth Rajkumar was posthumously conferred with an honorary doctorate by the University of Mysore earlier this year. Puneeth's wife Ashwini received the doctorate on her late husband's behalf. Also, in August, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously, on November 1 on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, the state's formation day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
4
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022