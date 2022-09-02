Entertainment News Roundup: Danish director Von Trier getting used to life with Parkinson's; Netflix agrees to give 'Bardo' a rare run in American cinemas and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Danish director Von Trier getting used to life with Parkinson's

Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier said on Thursday he was feeling well after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease but acknowledged it would take time to get used to the tremors brought on by the ailment. The 66-year-old director's new supernatural TV series "The Kingdom Exodus" is screening at the Venice Film Festival. While his cast traveled to the canal city to promote the project, von Trier spoke to reporters via Zoom.

Netflix agrees to give 'Bardo' a rare run in American cinemas

In a break from its normal business model, U.S. streaming giant Netflix has agreed to show the latest film of Oscar-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu in U.S. and Mexican cinemas before moving it online. "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths", which received its world premiere on Thursday at the Venice Film Festival, is a three-hour epic following the memories and fears of a Mexican journalist reflecting on his journey through life.

Tencent, Sony to take a stake in "Elden Ring" publisher FromSoftware

Units of Tencent and Sony will take minority stakes in FromSoftware Inc, publisher in Japan of hit action role-playing title "Elden Ring", via a third-party allotment of new shares, FromSoftware parent Kadokawa Corp said on Wednesday. Following the transaction, which will raise 36.4 billion yen ($263 million), units of Tencent Holdings Ltd and Sony Group Corp will hold 16.25% and 14.09%, respectively, with publishing giant Kadokawa retaining 69.66%.

Young stars, fragile families to the fore at maskless Venice

The Venice Film Festival opens on Wednesday with all health limitations lifted, but with the emotional fallout of the pandemic echoed in the many films exploring families facing trauma, which highlight a new generation of talent. For movie fans, it will be a welcome return to normal at the world's oldest film festival, as they are once again able to greet stars arriving at the Lido red carpet for the 11-day festival.

Cate Blanchett sees no agitprop in #MeToo Venice movie TÁR

U.S. director Todd Field puts a devastating #MeToo scandal at the heart of his new film, "TÁR", but characterizing it as a social commentary or piece of political propaganda would do the work a disserve, its star Cate Blanchett said on Thursday. Blanchett plays a hardnosed, gifted and gay conductor of a major German orchestra, whose seemingly unstoppable career hits the hurricane of an abuse scandal that is never fully explained.

Bollywood broken? Movie moguls' spell over India fades

Bollywood may be broken, and it has itself to blame. That's the verdict of one of its biggest and brightest stars after the latest flop in a Hindi-language movie industry that's long mesmerized Indians, and the world, with its dazzling all-singing, an all-dancing brand of big-screen escapism.

Adam Driver likes what he sees as he gets plump for Venice film

U.S. actor Adam Driver piles on the years in his latest film, "White Noise", which premiered in Venice on Wednesday, but said he liked what he saw as his hairline receded and waistline bulged. A former Marine who has appeared muscle-bound in previous films, Driver was asked if he had been "freaked out" by having to become a middle-aged dad with a paunch in the new Netflix movie directed by Noah Baumbach.

Battle to halt Amazon deforestation laid bare in film 'The Territory'

Filmmaker Alex Pritz delves into the shrinking heart of the Amazon basin in the documentary "The Territory", depicting the dangers that one indigenous tribe faces in protecting its heritage at a pivotal moment for the world's largest rainforest.

The U.S. cinematographer-turned-director follows members of the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau tribe as they try to stop farmers and settlers from taking their ancestral lands in the state of Rondonia.

Venice film jury chief Julianne Moore says put art before business

Art should trump business in any debate over the future of cinema, U.S. actor Julianne Moore said on Wednesday as she took charge of the jury at the Venice Film Festival. The 11-day event draws together films makers from around the world, giving invaluable exposure to small, experimental production houses alongside some of the behemoths of the industry, including streaming giant Netflix.

New 'Lord of the Rings prequel series praised as a 'masterpiece'

The long-awaited "The Lord of the Rings" prequel, "The Rings of Power," received widespread praise from television critics, with most reviews applauding the plot, visuals and cinematography of the first two episodes. The show is based on appendices in J.R.R. Tolkien's original "The Lord of the Rings" novels and is set thousands of years before the events of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" novels and films.

(With inputs from agencies.)