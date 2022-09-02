Carla Gugino to star in HBO Max series ‘The Girls On The Bus’

Left Menu

Actor Carla Gugino is set to star alongside Melissa Benoist, Natasha Behnam and Christina Elmore in HBO Max's political drama series ''The Girls On The Bus''. According to entertainment website Deadline, the show hails from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions.

It centres on Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who romanticises Tim Crouse's 'Boys on the Bus' book and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. ''Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Gugino), Lola (Behnam) and Kimberlyn (Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House,'' the plotline reads.

Gugino's Grace Gordon Greene is a veteran reporter and friend and mentor to Sadie. The show is inspired by a chapter in Amy Chozick's book ''Chasing Hillary''. Chozick serves as writer and executive producer on the project along with Julie Plec. Rina Mimoun is on board as showrunner. Benoist also serves as a producer on ''The Girls On The Bus''.

