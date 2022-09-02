Left Menu

Anupam Kher and Saiee Manjrekar to feature in a family entertainer film

Bhatia, the founder and MD of Mach Conferences and Events, said he is thrilled to bring Kher and Manjrekar on board for his first film.Anupam Kher is one of the phenomenal actors we have in the Bollywood industry and Saiee Manjrekar is one of the most aspiring actresses who already has a massive fan base. We couldnt have thought of any other better actors apart from them for this project.

02-09-2022

Actors Anupam Kher and Saiee Manjrekar have been roped in for ''Durgamati'' fame director G Ashok's next Hindi movie, the producer announced Friday.

The family entertainer, revolving around an upper middle-class family from Agra, is backed by entrepreneur turned producer Amit Bhatia. Bhatia, the founder and MD of Mach Conferences and Events, said he is thrilled to bring Kher and Manjrekar on board for his first film.

''Anupam Kher is one of the phenomenal actors we have in the Bollywood industry and Saiee Manjrekar is one of the most aspiring actresses who already has a massive fan base. We couldn't have thought of any other better actors apart from them for this project. ''I am looking forward to working with these incredibly talented power pack actors, and I am very sure that they will put my vision into reality and bring it back to the audience on the big screen," the producer said in a statement.

The yet-to-be-titled movie, backed by Mach Films, is slated to go on floors by the end of this year.

