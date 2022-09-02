Left Menu

Daisy Edgar-Jones' mystery drama 'Where The Crawdads Sing' to hit Indian theatres on Sep 16

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 12:37 IST
Daisy Edgar-Jones' mystery drama 'Where The Crawdads Sing' to hit Indian theatres on Sep 16
  • Country:
  • India

''Normal People'' star Daisy Edgar-Jones' upcoming mystery drama movie ''Where the Crawdads Sing'' will release in India on September 16.

Based on author Delia Owens' 2018 novel of the same name, the movie will be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India in the country, the studio said in a press release on Friday.

Directed by Olivia Newman, the film is set in the mid-20th century and centres on Kya (Edgar-Jones), a young woman who is abandoned by her family and has to raise herself all alone in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina.

However, when her former boyfriend is found dead, Kya is thrust into the spotlight, instantly branded by the local townspeople and law enforcement as the prime suspect for his murder.

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has produced the movie through her production company Hello Sunshine.

''Where the Crawdads Sing'' also stars Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr and Oscar-nominated actor David Strathairn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022