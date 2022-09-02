Left Menu

UK's House of Commons says dealing with urgent incident on parliamentary estate

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:22 IST
UK's House of Commons says dealing with urgent incident on parliamentary estate
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's House of Commons said it was dealing with an incident on the parliamentary estate on Friday following a series of posts on Twitter by Extinction Rebellion supporters who entered the debating chamber.

“We are aware of an incident on the Parliamentary Estate and are currently dealing with the situation as a matter of urgency,” the House of Commons said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022