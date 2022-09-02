UK's House of Commons says dealing with urgent incident on parliamentary estate
02-09-2022
Britain's House of Commons said it was dealing with an incident on the parliamentary estate on Friday following a series of posts on Twitter by Extinction Rebellion supporters who entered the debating chamber.
“We are aware of an incident on the Parliamentary Estate and are currently dealing with the situation as a matter of urgency,” the House of Commons said in a statement.
