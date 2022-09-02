Left Menu

Dussehra rally: Have got Shivaji Park 'booking' applications from Thackeray and Shinde factions, says BMC

Updated: 02-09-2022 17:34 IST
Mumbai's civic body on Friday said it had received applications from the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena to ''book'' the sprawling Shivaji Park for a Dussehra rally.

The rally, possibly the most important event of Shiv Sena's political calendar, has been taking place for several decades but has two claimants this time due to the split in the Sena following a rebellion by Chief Minister Shinde in June.

''''We have received two applications last month for booking Shivaji Park for the Dussehra rally. The first application was of the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on August 22 and the second was from the Shinde group just before Ganesh festival,'' a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official told PTI.

No decision has been taken on the two applications, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had said that his party would hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park as before, while his son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray had alleged the party's application for nod for the rally was facing hurdles from authorities.

The first Dussehra rally was held in 1966 and was addressed by Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, whose fiery speeches have since come to signify the event. It is attended by party workers from across the state.

