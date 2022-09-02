Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahamastra' pre-release event in Hyderabad cancelled, fans upset

Shocking! Mega pre-release event of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' in Hyderabad's Film City has been cancelled.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-09-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 19:25 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahamastra' pre-release event in Hyderabad cancelled, fans upset
Poster of Brahmastra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shocking! Mega pre-release event of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' in Hyderabad's Film City has been cancelled. The fan event was scheduled to take place from 7:00 pm onwards on Friday. However, the organisers decided to cancel the event at the last moment due to "unforeseen circumstances."

As per a source, the organisers did not get the police's approval. Also, apparently, a political rally planned in the city may also be a reason for the police personnel being stretched. Apart from the film's cast, Telugu stalwarts SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR were also expected to grace the event.

The cancellation of the event has disappointed fans. "Totally unexpected," a fan said.

"This is unfair. I was waiting for this event for so long," another fan said. 'Brahmastra' is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

The film will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also, 'Brahmastra' has been in the making for almost a decade. Ayan had previously shared that he came up with the idea of the film while he was still working on Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The film's shoot started almost five years ago.

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film, which is said to be made on a budget of Rs 400 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022