Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix agrees to give 'Bardo' a rare run in American cinemas; New 'Lord of the Rings' prequel series praised as a 'masterpiece' and more

Timothée Chalamet sinks his teeth into Venice cannibal flick

"Bones and All" starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell is an old-fashioned love story and road movie with a twist - the star-crossed protagonists are cannibals struggling to live with their horrific affliction. "I feel like it has been one of the weirdest parts of my career," Chalamet told Reuters ahead of the movie's premiere on Friday at the Venice Film Festival.

Danish director Von Trier getting used to life with Parkinson's

Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier said on Thursday he was feeling well after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease but acknowledged it would take time to get used to the tremors brought on by the ailment. The 66-year-old director's new supernatural TV series "The Kingdom Exodus" is screening at the Venice Film Festival. While his cast travelled to the canal city to promote the project, von Trier spoke to reporters via Zoom.

Thai transgender cabaret returns after pandemic closure

Transgender performers at one of Thailand's most famous cabaret shows have returned to the spotlight for the first time in about three years after being forced to find other ways to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic. One performer, Peerapong "Bee" Butakul, said she had turned to selling chicken rice during this time and was thrilled to return to the stage this week.

Cate Blanchett sees no agitprop in #MeToo Venice movie TÁR

U.S. director Todd Field puts a devastating #MeToo scandal at the heart of his new film, "TÁR", but characterising it as a social commentary or piece of political propaganda would do the work a disserve, its star Cate Blanchett said on Thursday. Blanchett plays a hardnosed, gifted and gay conductor of a major German orchestra, whose seemingly unstoppable career hits the hurricane of an abuse scandal that is never fully explained.

Bollywood broken? Movie moguls' spell over India fades

Bollywood may be broken, and it has itself to blame. That's the verdict of one of its biggest and brightest stars after the latest flop in a Hindi-language movie industry that's long mesmerised Indians, and the world, with its dazzling all-singing, all-dancing brand of big-screen escapism.

Battle to halt Amazon deforestation laid bare in film 'The Territory'

Filmmaker Alex Pritz delves into the shrinking heart of the Amazon basin in documentary "The Territory", depicting the dangers that one indigenous tribe faces in protecting its heritage at a pivotal moment for the world's largest rainforest.

The U.S. cinematographer-turned-director follows members of the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau tribe as they try to stop farmers and settlers from taking their ancestral lands in the state of Rondonia.

Netflix agrees to give 'Bardo' a rare run in American cinemas

In a break from its normal business model, U.S. streaming giant Netflix has agreed to show the latest film of Oscar-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu in U.S. and Mexican cinemas before moving it online. "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths", which received its world premier on Thursday at the Venice Film Festival, is a three-hour epic following the memories and fears of a Mexican journalist reflecting on his journey through life.

New 'Lord of the Rings' prequel series praised as a 'masterpiece'

The long-awaited "The Lord of the Rings" prequel, "The Rings of Power," received widespread praise from television critics, with most reviews applauding the plot, visuals and cinematography of the first two episodes. The show is based on appendices in J.R.R. Tolkien's original "The Lord of the Rings" novels and is set thousands of years before the events of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" novels and films.

