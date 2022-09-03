Left Menu

Britney Spears shares message for her sons after they broke silence on relationship with their mother

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears has sent a message to her two sons, Jayden and Sean Preston after the duo recently broke their silence on where they stand with their mother.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 11:29 IST
Britney Spears shares message for her sons after they broke silence on relationship with their mother
Britney Spears (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears has sent a message to her two sons, Jayden and Sean Preston after the duo recently broke their silence on where they stand with their mother. According to E! News, nearly a week after deleting her profile from the social media platform, the 'Hold Me Closer' singer is back with a note penned to her sons.

Britney's message to her children comes after earlier released a written excerpt from a documentary done with her sons, along with their dad and his wife, Victoria. In it, Jayden opened up about his relationship with his mom, saying that he thinks their bond "can be fixed with time and effort." Now, Britney has responded to her sons' wishes. "I've tried to my best at being the best person I can be...to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls--t. I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning," wrote Britney, referring to her 13-year conservatorship, in an Instagram post

She continued, "My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations as a mother and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!" "I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing," added Britney.

In her message, the Grammy winner also spoke about her eldest son, Sean Preston, highlighting his love of music and art. "Preston...I'm aware of your gift. I know you're a teacher in my life and dear child I'm a teacher for you as well!! It's horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet he has you talking about personal matters to them." As per E! News, during the sit-down, Jayden also had a direct message for his mom amid the state of their relationship. "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you," he shared. "Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."

After over ten months of dating, Federline and Spears got hitched in October 2004. July 2007 saw the completion of their divorce. Following Federline's sharing of three videos in which he claimed the celebrity was reprimanding their youngsters, the two ex-spouses started a social media feud. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022