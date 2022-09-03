Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan starts work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 13:05 IST
Kartik Aaryan starts work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday said he has started working on his next movie ''Satyaprem Ki Katha''.

The actor, who has emerged as Hindi film industry's one of the most bankable stars in 2022 courtesy the box office success of horror comedy ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'', shared the update about the upcoming project on Instagram.

''Shubhaarambh #SatyapremKiKatha Ganpati Bappa Moriya,'' the actor wrote alongside a photograph of him taking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala, "Satyaprem Ki Katha" also features Aaryan's ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' co-star Kiara Advani.

Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama "Anandi Gopal". It is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 29, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022