Man, 60, killed in axe attack by unknown assailants in UP's Baghpat

A 60-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being attacked with an axe by unidentified persons on Saturday, police said. The incident occured at Vijaypur village in Khekra Police Station limits. Police have lodged an FIR against unidentified persons and begun a probe. Khekra Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Kumar said, ''A group of unidentified men attacked Dawood Ali. The accused hit the man with an axe outside his house and fled. "Ali was admitted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.''

