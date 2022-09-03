Watch: 'Jurassic World Dominion' star Chris Pratt drops 'funny' video

'Jurassic World Dominion' star Chris Pratt dropped a funny video on his social media, grabbing the attention of his followers. The Jurassic World Dominion actor posted a video to Instagram where he can be seen singing and dancing while displaying his attire for the day. "I got my Owen clothes right here. My wardrobe right here with some Spanx that I wear on my gut," he sang. "Then I got the shirt that says 'Jesus Loves You.' And guess what? Yeah, he does."

Pratt panned to the full-length mirror before him to show off his look: "Look at my hair. Don't it look so d--n good. It really moves when it probably shouldn't because it has so much hairspray inside." The actor wrapped up the video by displaying a photo of himself and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger petting two sheep. He captioned the video with, "Found this from when we were on set on #JurassicWorldDominion - hope you all have a nice day & FYI - males use Spanx too."

According to Fox News, Pratt had some more fun on Instagram in August when he blasted "woke critics" for labelling his new Amazon Prime programme, "The Terminal List," as "rotten" on the website Rotten Tomatoes. The show follows Pratt's character, Navy SEAL commander James Reece, who is determined to find out who killed his platoon and get revenge. While the show received negative reviews from reviewers, Pratt's support from fans was quick, with the review site's audience rating at 94% "fresh." In a daring move, the "Wanted" star took to his Instagram story, sharing a report that suggested the actor defied "woke critics."

In a subsequent post, Pratt shared an image of the notorious Dr Evil from the "Austin Powers" movies in reference to the massive audience that had watched his show on Prime Video and obviously disregarded any critical feedback. Nielsen estimates indicate that Pratt's new programme was streamed for at least 1.6 billion minutes. (ANI)

