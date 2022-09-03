Left Menu

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 03-09-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 16:42 IST
Maha: Man suspected of killing his two children in Chandrapur found dead in Wardha
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
The body of a man suspected of having killed his two children in Warora tehsil in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district was found in a village in nearby Wardha district on Saturday, a police official said.

Asmit Kamble (8) and Mishti (3) were found dead in their house in Warora on Friday evening by their mother Pranita, and police had placed Sanjay Kamble (42) as a suspect as he was absconding, the official said.

''Kamble's body was found by the road in Sakara village, which is his hometown, in Wardha district on Saturday. A suicide note was found at the spot. In it, he has confessed to poisoning his children and has apologised to Pranita for taking this step,'' Warora Sub Divisional Police Officer Ayush Nopani said.

Nopani said a probe is underway to find out if Kamble was under treatment for any mental illness.

Another police official said the probe so far had found Kamble brought his son Asmit from his grandmother's house on Friday noon and his daughter Mishti reached home from school some time later, after which he poisoned them.

Kamble, a resident of Borda village, took tuitions while his wife was working as lab assistant in a private pharmacy college, but the COVID-19 pandemic had reportedly brought about an acute financial crisis in the household, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

