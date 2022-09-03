Left Menu

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha's' teaser got a massive response from the audience.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 17:43 IST
Hrithik Roshan to be seen in three different looks in 'Vikram Vedha'
Hrithik Roshan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha's' teaser got a massive response from the audience. While the teaser gave a sneak peek into Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan's looks and onscreen characters, the trailer of the film is touted to be an action-packed thrill ride, notches above the teaser.

Soon after the film's teaser was out, Hrithik's evil bearded look gathered all the eyeballs. Hrithik Roshan is known to be one of the most versatile Indian actors who deliver a visual treat to his audience with each of his film releases.

This was no different for 'Vikram Vedha', with the audience hailing Hrithik as Vedha ever since the teaser & posters of the film were launched. The 'Krrish' actor will be seen in three different looks as Vedha.

Talking about the film, a source close to the upcoming film said, "As an actor, Hrithik has always dared to adapt into his onscreen characters. From looking the part to imbibing the mannerisms, right from his debut film 'Kaho Naa.. Pyar hai' to his last releases 'Super 30' and 'War', whenever Hrithik does a film, he makes it a point to transform and surprise. 'Vikram Vedha' will showcase the journey and backstory of Vedha. For this, Hrithik will be seen sporting 3 different looks in the film. The trailer opens up the world of 'Vikram Vedha' a lot more, where the audience can witness Vedha in his full glory." The film is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

'Vikram Vedha' is also special for the 'War' actor, as it's the 25th film of his career. 'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022, and the makers will soon be unveiling the official trailer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

