Entertainment News Roundup: Cate Blanchett sees no agitprop in #MeToo Venice movie TÁR; Jane Fonda says she has started chemo for a 'treatable' cancer and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Timothée Chalamet sinks his teeth into Venice cannibal flick

"Bones and All" starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell is an old-fashioned love story and the road movie with a twist - the star-crossed protagonists are cannibals struggling to live with their horrific affliction. "I feel like it has been one of the weirdest parts of my career," Chalamet told Reuters ahead of the movie's premiere on Friday at the Venice Film Festival.

Thai transgender cabaret returns after pandemic closure

Transgender performers at one of Thailand's most famous cabaret shows have returned to the spotlight for the first time in about three years after being forced to find other ways to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic. One performer, Peerapong "Bee" Butakul, said she had turned to selling chicken rice during this time and was thrilled to return to the stage this week.

Cate Blanchett sees no agitprop in #MeToo Venice movie TÁR

U.S. director Todd Field puts a devastating #MeToo scandal at the heart of his new film, "TÁR", but characterizing it as a social commentary or piece of political propaganda would do the work a disserve, its star Cate Blanchett said on Thursday. Blanchett plays a hardnosed, gifted, and gay conductor of a major German orchestra, whose seemingly unstoppable career hits the hurricane of an abuse scandal that is never fully explained.

Battle to halt Amazon deforestation laid bare in film 'The Territory'

Filmmaker Alex Pritz delves into the shrinking heart of the Amazon basin in the documentary "The Territory", depicting the dangers that one indigenous tribe faces in protecting its heritage at a pivotal moment for the world's largest rainforest.

The U.S. cinematographer-turned-director follows members of the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau tribe as they try to stop farmers and settlers from taking their ancestral lands in the state of Rondonia.

Netflix agrees to give 'Bardo' a rare run in American cinemas

In a break from its normal business model, U.S. streaming giant Netflix has agreed to show the latest film of Oscar-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu in U.S. and Mexican cinemas before moving it online. "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths", which received its world premier on Thursday at the Venice Film Festival, is a three-hour epic following the memories and fears of a Mexican journalist reflecting on his journey through life.

Jane Fonda says she has started chemo for a 'treatable' cancer

Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda on Friday said she had been diagnosed with a "very treatable" form of lymphoma and started a six-month regimen of chemotherapy. The 84-year-old, who starred this year in the final season of Netflix comedy "Grace and Frankie," disclosed her diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in an Instagram post.

New 'Lord of the Rings' prequel series praised as a 'masterpiece'

The long-awaited "The Lord of the Rings" prequel, "The Rings of Power," received widespread praise from television critics, with most reviews applauding the plot, visuals, and cinematography of the first two episodes. The show is based on appendices in J.R.R. Tolkien's original "The Lord of the Rings" novels and is set thousands of years before the events of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" novels and films.

(With inputs from agencies.)