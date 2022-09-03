India's Ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu pays obeisance at Golden Temple

India's Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday offered prayers at the Golden Temple here.

He also visited Teja Singh Samundri Hall, the headquarters of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which was established in the name of his grandfather, an SGPC statement said.

Singh was honoured at the SGPC office by additional secretary Pratap Singh.

Sandhu said he visits every year to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

He said this time he got an opportunity to see the gathering hall established in the name of Teja Singh Samundri.

The hardwork of Teja Singh Samundri freshened in my memory after seeing the commemorative hall, the Ambassador said. He said Teja Singh Samundri contributed greatly to the foundation of the SGPC and participated in several 'morchas' (fronts).

