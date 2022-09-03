Anushka Sharma feels 'pupped-up' in her latest post

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Saturday, dropped an adorable video on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 20:17 IST
Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Saturday, dropped an adorable video on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'NH-1' actor shared a reel video, which she captioned, "Feeling pupp-ed up!"

In the video, the actor could be seen busy and playing with small puppies on the sets, as the director try to find her and could be heard saying "Shot's ready where's Anushka?" Soon after Anushka dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and cute comments for the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor.

"Such a heart-melting reel," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "anushka keep that smile forever"

"Cuteness overloaded," a fan wrote. The 'Zero' actor frequently shares her love for animals on social media.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the 'Patiala House' actor is all set for her comeback. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. The film will stream directly on Netflix. She was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

