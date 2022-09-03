Shraddha Kapoor shares pics from dad Shakti Kapoor's 70th birthday celebrations

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Saturday, shared a couple of pictures from her father and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's 70th birthday celebrations. Taking to Instagram, the 'Street Dancer 3D' actor shared a post which she captioned, "My Birthday Baapu!!! @shaktikapoor I love you Hope I can make you half as proud as you make me."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiC6By6JBbR/ In the first picture, Shraddha could be seen posing with her father and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, with a huge birthday cake in the front.

In the second picture, Shakti could be seen behind his birthday cake with mini sculptures of his famous character Crime Master Gogo from the cult comedy 'Andaz Apna Apna' placed on top of it. Soon after the 'Ek Villain' actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons and birthday wishes messages for Shakti.

"Cutest queen in the world," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!"

A fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Mr Gogo." Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi 3' alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh, which was declared a hit at the box office.

Shraddha is currently working on her next project - an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and in producer Nikhil Dwivedi's 'Naagin' trilogy.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' approached Shraddha, to play the lead role opposite Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023. The official confirmation from the makers is still awaited. (ANI)

