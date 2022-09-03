Left Menu

Shraddha Kapoor shares pics from dad Shakti Kapoor's 70th birthday celebrations

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Saturday, shared a couple of pictures from her father and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's 70th birthday celebrations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 20:45 IST
Shraddha Kapoor shares pics from dad Shakti Kapoor's 70th birthday celebrations
Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Saturday, shared a couple of pictures from her father and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's 70th birthday celebrations. Taking to Instagram, the 'Street Dancer 3D' actor shared a post which she captioned, "My Birthday Baapu!!! @shaktikapoor I love you Hope I can make you half as proud as you make me."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiC6By6JBbR/ In the first picture, Shraddha could be seen posing with her father and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, with a huge birthday cake in the front.

In the second picture, Shakti could be seen behind his birthday cake with mini sculptures of his famous character Crime Master Gogo from the cult comedy 'Andaz Apna Apna' placed on top of it. Soon after the 'Ek Villain' actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons and birthday wishes messages for Shakti.

"Cutest queen in the world," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!"

A fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Mr Gogo." Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi 3' alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh, which was declared a hit at the box office.

Shraddha is currently working on her next project - an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and in producer Nikhil Dwivedi's 'Naagin' trilogy.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' approached Shraddha, to play the lead role opposite Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023. The official confirmation from the makers is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022