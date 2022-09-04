Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan enjoys a game night with friends

Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her fun game night with friends on Sunday, on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2022 08:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 08:34 IST
Sara Ali Khan enjoys a game night with friends
Sara Ali Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her fun game night with friends on Sunday, on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Atrangi Re' actor treated fans with a video from her game night.

Sharing the boomerang video, she used 'Games night' and 'We built this city' stickers. Sara also tagged her friends, Ishika Shroff, Mili Sanwalka and Yash Singhal. The video featuring a board game with a hand rolling the dice. The actor could be seen enjoying a Cantan game with her friends.

Recently, Sara welcomed Bappa home with her mother Amrita Singh. Also shared pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, has established a name for herself in the Bollywood film industry with many notable films to her name like, 'Love Aaj Kal', and 'Simmba'. She often shares fun and quirky videos on her social media, poking fun at her co-stars and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans through Instagram. The actor also posts glimpses of her travel getaways to exotic locations as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
4
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022