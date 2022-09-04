Left Menu

The Weeknd cancels concert in California mid-performance, says he lost his voice

Canadian pop singer The Weeknd cut short a concert in California on Saturday after he lost his voice mid-performance. After four songs at the SoFi stadium, the performer said he needed to cancel the show and told the audience they will be getting their money back. "My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated," The Weeknd said in a tweet and promised he will make it up with a new date.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 13:57 IST
"My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated," The Weeknd said in a tweet and promised he will make it up with a new date. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, began his recording career in 2010 and has won four Grammy Awards so far.

