'Liger' producer Charmme Kaur taking break from social media

''Liger'' co-producer Charmme Kaur on Sunday announced a hiatus from social media.

The former actor shared the news on Twitter as her film, directed by her frequent collaborator Puri Jagannadh, continues to languish in theatres.

''Chill guys! Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better... until then, Live and let Live (sic),'' Kaur tweeted.

Led by Vijay Deverakonda, ''Liger'' released in theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam to mixed reviews.

At the box office, the movie registered a strong opening with Rs 33 crore on its day one but was unable to maintain momentum.

''Liger'' also stars Ananya Pandey and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles with a cameo by American boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Jagannadh and Kaur's banner Puri Connects produced the movie alongside Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions.

