Left Menu

'Liger' producer Charmme Kaur taking break from social media

Just taking a break from social media PuriConnects will bounce back.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 16:17 IST
'Liger' producer Charmme Kaur taking break from social media
  • Country:
  • India

''Liger'' co-producer Charmme Kaur on Sunday announced a hiatus from social media.

The former actor shared the news on Twitter as her film, directed by her frequent collaborator Puri Jagannadh, continues to languish in theatres.

''Chill guys! Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better... until then, Live and let Live (sic),'' Kaur tweeted.

Led by Vijay Deverakonda, ''Liger'' released in theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam to mixed reviews.

At the box office, the movie registered a strong opening with Rs 33 crore on its day one but was unable to maintain momentum.

''Liger'' also stars Ananya Pandey and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles with a cameo by American boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Jagannadh and Kaur's banner Puri Connects produced the movie alongside Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022