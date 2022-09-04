Luke Bell's family speaks out about mental health after his death at 32, "We are heartbroken"

Singer Luke Bell's family has spoken out after the country star's death at 32. After Bell was discovered dead in Tucson, Arizona, last Friday, the singer's family released a statement to Fox News Digital in which they conveyed their sorrow.

"We have lost our beloved son, brother and friend and we are heartbroken," Bell's relatives said. They continued, "Luke had a gentle heart, a wanderer's spirit and a musical gift that he was fortunate to share with us and the world. We are so grateful to his friends and fans for embracing Luke and his music. We would like to thank all of Luke's fans, friends and family who have been sharing stories and photos of happy times with him." "Unfortunately Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father's death in 2015. Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends."

"Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain. Our hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer. As we navigate our heartbreak we respectfully ask for privacy to allow us room to grieve and honor his memory. Our only comfort comes in the fact that our Luke is finally free and at peace," the family concluded their statement. An authority with the Tucson Police Department verified to Fox News Digital on Tuesday that on August 26 just before 1 p.m. local time, officers had responded to a report of a male who was "unresponsive" near the 5500 block of E. Grant Road.

The singer was declared dead on the spot, according to the authorities, after officers and the fire service started providing treatment to him. The deceased male was identified as Bell on August 29. According to authorities, Bell's cause of death was "unknown," and a death inquiry has been launched.

The "Where Ya Been?" singer vanished on August 20 in Tucson, close to 4th Avenue, according to the Saving Country Music blog on Sunday. The blog entry also mentioned Bell's battle with bipolar disorder and how she occasionally vanished. The source claims that he abruptly disappeared while visiting Tucson with his close buddy and fellow country music artist Matt Kinman.

"We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off," Kinman said. "He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he'd got out of the truck and left." According to Tuesday's post from Saving Country Music and confirmation from Kinman, the Wyoming native was found deceased not far from where he went missing in Tucson.

Bell was "hiding a severe battle with bipolar disorder that he ultimately would never shake". According to the outlet, he had gone missing several times and would "end up in hospitals, or at times, incarcerated.", according to the outlet. With the release of his debut album "Don't Mind If I Do" in 2014, Bell first became well-known in the country music industry. The budding country music sensation was signed by the label Thirty Tigers in 2016. Later that year, Bell released his self-titled second album, which helped him expand his notoriety.

The Boot claims that throughout his career, Bell has collaborated with Price, Alabama Shakes, and Langhorne Slim, and played supporting roles for Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Hayes Carll. (ANI)

