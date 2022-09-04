Left Menu

Check out how Big B, Ranbir, Alia pulled off Brahmastra action scenes filled with VFX

Ahead of the release of 'Brahmastra', filmmaker Ayan Mukerji shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the film showing how the lead cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt performed intense action scenes using "technology."

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:24 IST
Check out how Big B, Ranbir, Alia pulled off Brahmastra action scenes filled with VFX
Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the release of 'Brahmastra', filmmaker Ayan Mukerji shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the film showing how the lead cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt performed intense action scenes using "technology." The video begins with the couple Ranbir-Alia preparing for some action sequences followed by Ranbir fighting with some stunt performers and running on a treadmill in front of a blue screen.

A shot then shows Alia and him practicing a stunt before the two sat in a car suspended and revolving up in the air for a shot. We can also see Big B performing a scene with his sword. Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, too, marked their presence in the BTS video.

Sharing the particular video on his Instagram account, Ayan wrote, "Where Spirituality meets TECHNOLOGY...5 DAYS TO GO. Yesterday was the first time, I saw every shot in Brahmastra - finally finished, polished, and ready for its audience." "Very emotional moment for me, because of how long and challenging that journey has been, on every single shot, from the drawing board to the big screen! Felt right to share some Behind-the-Scenes today, to celebrate so many years of growing through technology! (and hanging out with blue screens!)," he added.

'Brahmastra' is set to hit the theatres on September 11. It is said to be made on a budget of Rs 400 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022