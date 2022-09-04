Entertainment News Roundup: Timothée Chalamet sinks his teeth into Venice cannibal flick; Amazon says 'Lord of the Rings' prequel sets Prime Video viewership record and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Timothée Chalamet sinks his teeth into Venice cannibal flick

"Bones and All" starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell is an old-fashioned love story and road movie with a twist - the star-crossed protagonists are cannibals struggling to live with their horrific affliction. "I feel like it has been one of the weirdest parts of my career," Chalamet told Reuters ahead of the movie's premiere on Friday at the Venice Film Festival.

Amazon says 'Lord of the Rings' prequel sets Prime Video viewership record

Amazon.com Inc said on Saturday that its pricey "Lord of the Rings" prequel series was watched by more than 25 million viewers around the world on its first day, a record debut for a Prime Video series. The company released the first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on its streaming service in more than 240 countries and territories on Friday. Amazon did not say whether the viewers it counted had watched all or part of the first and second episodes.

Nirvana wins dismissal of 'Nevermind' naked baby's lawsuit

Nirvana has won the dismissal of a lawsuit by a man who claimed his depiction as a naked four-month-old baby on the cover of the band's seminal 1991 album "Nevermind" was child pornography. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Spencer Elden waited too long to claim Nirvana sexually exploited him, having sued more than 10 years after learning about the cover.

Thai transgender cabaret returns after pandemic closure

Transgender performers at one of Thailand's most famous cabaret shows have returned to the spotlight for the first time in about three years after being forced to find other ways to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic. One performer, Peerapong "Bee" Butakul, said she had turned to selling chicken rice during this time and was thrilled to return to the stage this week.

The Weeknd cancels concert in California mid-performance, says he lost his voice

Canadian pop singer The Weeknd cut short a concert in California on Saturday after he lost his voice mid-performance. After four songs at the SoFi stadium, the performer said he needed to cancel the show and told the audience they will be getting their money back.

Jane Fonda says she has started chemo for a 'treatable' cancer

Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda on Friday said she had been diagnosed with a "very treatable" form of lymphoma and started a six-month regimen of chemotherapy. The 84-year-old, who starred this year in the final season of Netflix comedy "Grace and Frankie," disclosed her diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in an Instagram post.

Failed assassination gives extra punch to Argentine courtroom drama

A failed assassination attempt this week on the Argentine vice president has provided a foreboding backdrop to powerful courtroom drama "Argentina 1985", which opened at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. Santiago Mitre's movie follows the prosecutors who, despite death threats and enormous legal difficulties, brought members of Argentina's 1976-1983 military dictatorship to trial in 1985.

