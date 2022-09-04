Left Menu

Akshay Kumar blames Kapil Sharma for failure of his films

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 18:35 IST
Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Comedian Akshay Kumar is back with a new season of his popular show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. On Saturday, the makers unveiled a promo for the upcoming season which will feature guests such as Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia among others.

In the video, Akshay is seen blaming Kapil Sharma for jinxing his luck and causing his films to bomb at the box office, of course in a hilarious way. In the promo, Kapil welcomed Akshay and Rakul Preet Singh on stage. He then asked Akshay, "Paji, har birthday pe aap ek saal chhote kaise ho jaate ho (Brother, how do you manage to look younger on every birthday)?" Akshay answered, "Ye aadmi itni nazar lagata hai sab cheezo pe... meri filmo pe, paiso pe nazar daal di...ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi (this man jinxes everything I do, my films, my money...now none of my films are working)."

Kapil started laughing along with everyone else. Akshay and Rakul visited Kapil Sharma's sets to promote their latest release 'Cuttputtli', which is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

In the movie, Akshay plays the role of Arjan Sethi, the dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. The film's plot follows the small-town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them. (ANI)

