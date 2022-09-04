Left Menu

Night of thousand rainbows: LGBTQ community showcases its talent in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 18:45 IST

Members of the LGBTQ community on Sunday showcased their talents by presenting dance performances here and participating in various other events including a fashion show.

The event was organised by Suramya Life Foundation with the support of Canadian High Commission to create awareness and sensitisation about the LGBTQIA+ community in the society, Foundation Director Shalabh Rastogi told reporters.

The event named ''Queer Eve- the night of a thousand rainbows'' was organised at the Buddha Research Institute here.

The LGBTQIA+ community includes homosexual, bisexual and transgender people.

The main attraction of the event was a fashion show themed ''be yourself'' in which the community members actively participated and posed before the audience with confidence.

Rastogi said the objective of the event was to enhance confidence of the community members and give them a platform for showcasing their talent by participating in events such as poetry recitation, ghazal and dance performances.

There were two panel discussions also in which experts including psychiatrists deliberated on mental and emotional issued faced by the community.

Suramya Life Foundation works for the mental and emotional well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community.

