Woman electrocuted after touching water heater in Nagpur home

A 34-year-old woman died in Nagpur after coming in contact with a water heater in her bathroom, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Khairi village on Friday night when she was bathing, an Old Kamptee police station official said.

An accidental death case has been registered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)