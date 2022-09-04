Left Menu

Woman electrocuted after touching water heater in Nagpur home

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-09-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 19:57 IST
Woman electrocuted after touching water heater in Nagpur home
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old woman died in Nagpur after coming in contact with a water heater in her bathroom, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Khairi village on Friday night when she was bathing, an Old Kamptee police station official said.

An accidental death case has been registered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022