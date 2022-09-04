Left Menu

Who called 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow 'the worst human'? Read story to know the deets

It seems like American television personality Spencer Pratt did not have a good experience meeting 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 20:43 IST
Who called 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow 'the worst human'? Read story to know the deets
Lisa Kudrow (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

It seems like American television personality Spencer Pratt did not have a good experience meeting 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow. In a TikTok video, Spencer called Kudrow "the worst human" he has ever met in his life.

Spencer made a claim in response to a fan who asked him to name the rudest celebrity he has ever met, Page Six reported. "Oh, that's easy - Phoebe from Friends," he said on TikTok, adding; "Hands down one of the worst humans I've ever come in contact with. By far."

Spencer's comment caught netizens' attention. They asked him to reveal the reason. Spencer, best known for the reality show 'The Hills', said he would think about telling the story if the clip was viewed a million times.

Ever-vocal Bethenny Frankel agreed with Pratt, commenting on his post, "That's crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also." Kudrow has not responded to Spencer's comment yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022