Who called 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow 'the worst human'? Read story to know the deets
- Country:
- United States
It seems like American television personality Spencer Pratt did not have a good experience meeting 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow. In a TikTok video, Spencer called Kudrow "the worst human" he has ever met in his life.
Spencer made a claim in response to a fan who asked him to name the rudest celebrity he has ever met, Page Six reported. "Oh, that's easy - Phoebe from Friends," he said on TikTok, adding; "Hands down one of the worst humans I've ever come in contact with. By far."
Spencer's comment caught netizens' attention. They asked him to reveal the reason. Spencer, best known for the reality show 'The Hills', said he would think about telling the story if the clip was viewed a million times.
Ever-vocal Bethenny Frankel agreed with Pratt, commenting on his post, "That's crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also." Kudrow has not responded to Spencer's comment yet. (ANI)
