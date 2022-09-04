Left Menu

Anushka to sister Bhawna: Virat's family beams with joy after cricketer smashes half century against Pak

As Virat Kohli scored his second consecutive fifty at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, his family members including wife Anushka Sharma and sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra took to their respective social media handles to celebrate his blistering performance.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 04-09-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 22:07 IST
Anushka to sister Bhawna: Virat's family beams with joy after cricketer smashes half century against Pak
Virat Kohli with his wife and sister (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As Virat Kohli scored his second consecutive fifty at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, his family members including wife Anushka Sharma and sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra took to their respective social media handles to celebrate his blistering performance. Sharing a picture from the moment when Kohli hit the half century against Pakistan, Anushka dropped a red heart emoji on Instagram Story.

Virat's sister Bhawna reacted to Virat's score with clap emojis. In the ongoing match against Pakistan, Team India was asked to bat first. Virat Kohli played a 60-run knock as India posted 181/7 in 20 overs.

Kohli's knock was studded with 4 fours and 1 six as he scored 60 runs off just 44 balls at a strike rate of 136.36. The right-handed batter has so far scored 154 runs in three matches of the ongoing Asia Cup. In the previous match against Hong Kong, he had scored an unbeaten 59.

Before Asia Cup, the entire focus was on Kohli's form as he has not scored an international century for more than 1,000 days with his last ton coming way back in November 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

