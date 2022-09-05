Jeweller killed in Ghaziabad; wife, daughter nabbed

A 40-year-old jeweller was found dead in a car here in the early hours of Sunday, following which his wife and daughter were apprehended on the charge of killing him, police said on Sunday.

During interrogation, the jeweller's wife and his daughter confessed to killing him, a police official claimed.

According to the accused, the man was having an extramarital affair with another woman in Saharanpur where he used to frequent. The deceased's wife claimed that he used to place video calls to her while being intimate with the woman, City Superintendent of Police (First) Nipun Agarwal told PTI.

The wife told the police that on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday she had an altercation with her husband during which their daughter allegedly hit him with a stone, leading to his death. They then put the body in the car and abandoned it in a deserted area near Raheespur village, the police officer said.

A police patrol car found the body in a pool of blood on the rear seat of the car around 4 am on Sunday. Documents of the car helped them in identifying the body. While checking their house, the stone and a cloth used to wipe the blood were seized, the SP said.

