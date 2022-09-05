Left Menu

Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia shooting

Two people were killed and five others were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out at a party in Norfolk, Virginia, police said.When police responded to a house near Old Dominion University around midnight, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds, authorities said.The preliminary investigation reveals that there had been a party at that location that had been advertised on social media, said Michael Goldsmith, the citys interim police chief, at a news conference.

PTI | Norfolk | Updated: 05-09-2022 03:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 03:46 IST
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia shooting
  • Country:
  • Canada

Two people were killed and five others were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out at a party in Norfolk, Virginia, police said.

When police responded to a house near Old Dominion University around midnight, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that there had been a party at that location that had been advertised on social media,” said Michael Goldsmith, the city's interim police chief, at a news conference. “Apparently a fight broke out at the party, and once the fight started then somebody pulled out a gun and started shooting.” Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital, police said. “We are continuing the investigation in this,” Goldsmith said at the news conference with Mayor Kenneth Alexander, Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer and Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron. ''There were multiple firearms involved to include a pistol and a long gun.” Several Norfolk State University students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location, the university said on its Facebook page. “Initial indications are that our students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party,” the university wrote in the post.

Local authorities are working with federal officials in the investigation, Goldsmith said.

“We are rushing the casings and any ballistics evidence that we have to our federal partners using the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network, and the ATF has promised us that they're going to rush these through so that we can make any possible connections using that evidence,'' Goldsmith said. Goldsmith emphasized that the shooting was not random.

“This is not randomly picked,'' he said. “These are, and this is what is frustrating about these things right now, people get into a disagreement, they pull out a gun, and then they shoot each other, and in the process of doing that they shoot innocent people who end up dying.”(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022