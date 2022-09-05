Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty drops beautiful family picture

Shilpa Shetty hurt her leg recently while shooting for one of her projects and has been in a wheelchair ever since. However, that didn't stop her from celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. On Sunday, the actor dropped a beautiful family picture featuring her husband Raj Kundra and kids on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 08:29 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 08:29 IST
Shulpa Shetty with Raj Kundra and kids (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Shilpa Shetty hurt her leg recently while shooting for one of her projects and has been in a wheelchair ever since. However, that didn't stop her from celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. On Sunday, the actor dropped a beautiful family picture featuring her husband Raj Kundra and kids on social media. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa treated fans to a new picture.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Life's greatest blessing .. Family." In the picture, the 'Hungama 2' actor could be seen twinning in a yellow ethnic outfit. Shilpa was seen hugging her kids- Viaan and Samisha and smiled for the camera.

She looked ethereal in the printed yellow suit. The'Nikamma'actor raised the chic quotient by wearing a Nath and dewy makeup look for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Raj Kundra could be seen dressed in a yellow kurta pyjama and looking down at his daughter.

As soon as the pictures were posted, fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section. Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu dropped a comment. She wrote, "Cuties."

Rajiv Adatia and Sophie Choudry dropped heart emojis. Recently, Shilpa bid adieu to Lord Ganesha in her wheelchair. And well, she looked in high spirits to celebrate the festival with family. Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty, her mother, Raj Kundra and her son Viaan Raj Kundra all joined her in the festivities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhadkan' actor was recently seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. She will be soon making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

