Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan to star in 'Happy Teachers' Day'

Actors Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan are teaming up for ''Happy Teachers' Day'', the makers announced Monday.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the shoot on the movie starts today on the occasion of Teachers' Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of former president S Radhakrishnan.

Mikhil Musale, known for the National Award-winning Gujarati film ''Wrong Side Raju'' and Hindi movie ''Made in China'', will direct the upcoming film slated to be released on Teachers' Day 2023.

The production house shared the film announcement on its official Twitter page.

''Wishing all the teachers a very #HappyTeachersDay! And that’s what we bring to you today! #DineshVijan presents Happy Teachers' Day, starring @NimratOfficial & #RadhikaMadan. Releasing on Teachers' Day, 2023. Shoot begins today!'' the tweet read.

Musale has co-written the story and screenplay with Parinda Joshi. Anu Singh Chaudhary and Kshitij Patwardhan are credited with additional screenplay and dialogues.

