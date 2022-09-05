Left Menu

Amit Shah meets Rohit Shetty in Mumbai, see pics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, met filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:16 IST
Amit Shah meets Rohit Shetty in Mumbai, see pics
Amit Shah and Rohit Shetty . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, met filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Mumbai. Buffering media director Amit B Wadhwani was also present at the meeting, which was held at the Sahyadri State Guest House.

After meeting Rohit, Shah took to Twitter and shared a picture with the 'Singham' director. In the image, Rohit and Shah can be seen sitting across each other engaged in a discussion.

"Met noted director Rohit Shetty, today in Mumbai," Shah tweeted along the picture. A few days ago, Shah met Telugu stalwart Jr NTR in Hyderabad.

Shah had shared several pictures from his meeting with the 'RRR' star as well. In the first picture, they shook hands while in the next both of them held a bouquet and smiled looking at the camera. The duo sat with each other and conversed in the other photos. In the pictures, Jr NTR wore a light blue shirt and black pants.

Sharing the pictures, Shah captioned the post, "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad." He also penned a note in Telugu and tagged the actor. Resharing the post on his Twitter account, Jr NTR wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah ji. Thanks for the kind words."

Jr NTR and Shah's meeting took place on August 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022