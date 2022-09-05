Left Menu

Salman Khan unveils teaser of new movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:26 IST
Salman Khan unveils teaser of new movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Salman Khan on Monday shared his first look from the upcoming movie ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan''.

The film, which was earlier reportedly titled ''Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'', is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as ''Housefull 4'' and ''Bachchhan Paandey''.

Salman posted a short video on Twitter, showing him driving a bike through the Ladakh Valley.

Sporting long hair and beard along with his trademark sunglasses and bracelet, the superstar looked rugged as he stared into the camera with a smirk.

Salman had officially announced ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'' last month when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry. The film will also feature Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.

It is produced by the 56-year-old actor's banner Salman Khan Films.

Salman's last big screen release was ''Antim: The Final Truth'', in which he featured alongside actor and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

His upcoming projects include ''Tiger 3'', co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's ''Pathaan''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022