Radhika Madan, Nimrat Kaur announce their film 'Happy Teachers' Day'

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films announced a film that is dedicated to teachers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:52 IST
Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films announced a film that is dedicated to teachers. Titled 'Happy Teachers' Day', the film will feature Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles.

Helmed by Mikhil Musale, the social-thriller is written by Mikhil Musale and Parinda Joshi. Sharing the update, Radhika took to Instagram and dropped an announcement video.

Although a vast majority of the film's details are currently kept under wraps, the video clearly hints that the film is about the most important pillars and sculptures of society--the teachers. While the short clip begins by highlighting that teachers educate, enlighten, empower, and shape our lives, it ends on a deep and thought-provoking questioning note -- "But can't they have a life?"

"Wishing all the teachers a very #HappyTeachersDay! And this is what we bring to you today! #DineshVijan presents Happy Teachers' Day, starring yours truly and the brilliant @nimratofficial," Radhika captioned the clip. The cast has started shooting for the film today. It is scheduled to be out on September 5, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

