Merck Foundation First Health Media Training in Mozambique in Partnership with the First Lady of Mozambique to Raise Awareness on Health and Social Issues

​ Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized their first “Merck Foundation Health Media Training” via Videoconference in Mozambique, in partnership with H.E. Mrs. ISAURA FERRAO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique & Ambassador of Merck Foundation “Mother Than a Mother” Campaign, University Eduardo Mondlane & National Union of Journalists, Mozambique. The Health Media Training was chaired by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” Campaign emphasized “I am very happy to conduct our Merck Foundation’s first Online Health Media Training in Mozambique. We have conducted this Heath Media Training in partnership with my dear sister H.E. Mrs. ISAURA FERRAO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique & Ambassador of Merck Foundation “Mother Than a Mother” Campaign together with University Eduardo Mondlane and National Union of Journalists, Mozambique. The objective of this important training program was to emphasize on the important role that media plays to influence our society to create a cultural shift with the aim to Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels; to underscore the importance of Empowering Girls and Women in Education and to understand the Influence of infertility stigma and other social issues like GBV, Child Marriage, FGM etc. on women and couples - Social and Psychological Impact. Apart from this, this will also include the importance of increasing the awareness of early detection and prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension.” “I have always emphasized on the prominent role of media as I strongly believe that media has the ability to break the silence and be the voice of the voiceless through their day-to-day work, as Media enters every house,” Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

The Merck Foundation Health Media Training is a part of the Merck Foundation “More than a Mother” Community Awareness Program and was addressed by experts from the medical and media community. It was attended by Mozambican journalists working for Print, TV, Radio, and Online media, Journalism students and also Medical students.

Merck Foundation, in partnership with Mozambique First Lady and the Ministry of Health, works closely to build Diabetes Care Capacity in Mozambique through their ‘Nationwide Diabetes Blue Points Program’, and has provided 14 scholarships to young Mozambican doctors for 3 months Online Diabetes Mastercourse endorsed by Diabetes UK for the first time in Portuguese for Medical graduates, one from each province in Mozambique. After the completion of these courses, these Doctors should be able to establish a diabetes clinic in their Health Centre or Hospital with the aim to help prevent and manage the disease in their respective communities.

During the Health Media Training, Merck Foundation in partnership with Mozambique First Lady also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards for Mozambican Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Details of the Awards: 1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022 All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to: submit@merck-foundation.com For information on the above awards, please visit the website: www.merck-foundation.com Moreover, Merck Foundation in partnership with The First Lady of Mozambique has also launched three children storybooks titled: “Jose's story” to emphasize on the strong family values of love and respect from a young age, which will reflect on eliminating the stigma of infertility and resulted domestic violence in the future, “Educating Ndeshipanda” to emphasize on the importance of empowering girls through education and “Make the Right Choice Story” to raise awareness about coronavirus prevention amongst children and youth as it provides facts about the pandemic and how to stay safe and healthy during the outbreak.

Moreover, Merck Foundation in partnership with The First Lady of Mozambique has also launched three children storybooks titled: "Jose's story" to emphasize on the strong family values of love and respect from a young age, which will reflect on eliminating the stigma of infertility and resulted domestic violence in the future, "Educating Ndeshipanda" to emphasize on the importance of empowering girls through education and "Make the Right Choice Story" to raise awareness about coronavirus prevention amongst children and youth as it provides facts about the pandemic and how to stay safe and healthy during the outbreak.

Moreover, Merck Foundation has also launched a song "Tu Podes" in Portuguese by Blaze, a singer from Mozambique to support Girl education and empower women.

