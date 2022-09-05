Left Menu

Neetu Kapoor to share screen space with Sunny Kaushal, Shraddha Srinath in new film

After enthralling the audience with her performance in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', veteran star Neetu Kapoor is now all set to star in a new film, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2022 13:34 IST
Veteran star Neetu Kapoor with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After enthralling the audience with her performance in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', veteran star Neetu Kapoor is now all set to star in a new film, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the yet-to-be-titled film is touted as a "coming-of-age story" which will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. It is being made under Lionsgate India Studios.

Using comedy as its main premise, the film delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up. Excited about the film, Neetu said, "When I read the script, I fell in love with it. It goes beyond the regular mother-son story and explores a different side that sets a unique tone to the rom-com genre. I am excited to be part of Lionsgate Studios' first production, in a movie, I believe will touch hearts and remain close to my heart."

Director Milind Dhaimade, too, expressed his happiness. He said "For me, it's very critical who is partnering with you in creating the film, since a film is made even before it goes on the floor. All the ingredients necessary to put the film together have already been decided. I feel in this aspect Lionsgate India Studios' vision for the film, along with a stellar cast will be wonderfully refreshing. This is a mother-son relationship that will resonate with everyone irrespective of region, and our casting will help audiences across India connect to a relatable story."

"This is a sweet, warm, delightful script. I remember smiling from ear to ear while reading it. We are all so busy watching and making dark, thrilling, and mind-bending content; that there aren't enough films that focus on moments and relationships and the simplicity of life. I'd watched Milind sir's previous work way before I met him and truly enjoyed watching Tu Hai Mera Sunday. I can't wait to breathe life into the character and create magic on screen. Really fortunate to be part of this project," Shraddha added. "The moment I read the script, I knew it's a special film that I just had to be a part of! It is an ode to all the mothers, their wishes, and their sacrifices! I am really looking forward to working with Milind sir and Neetu ji on this special project," Sunny shared.

More details regarding the film are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

