PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:00 IST
Woman found hanging at her husband's house
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year old woman was found hanging at her husband's house, police said on Monday.

Thiruvananthapuram resident Amala was found hanging at her husband Renjith's house at north Paravoor, near here on Sunday afternoon.

Her family claimed that she was pregnant and her husband's family never even conveyed the matter to her family.

''She was found hanging at her husband's house on Sunday afternoon. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead,'' police told PTI.

Police said her family has filed a case with regard to her death.

''The body will be sent to Kalamassery medical college for post-mortem,'' police said.

Her relatives said they came to know about the pregnancy after her death. ''We believe that she will never commit suicide. She is a bold woman. Her husband's family never informed anything about her. We came to know that she was pregnant after her death. This was never conveyed to us,'' a relative told the media.

The relatives also alleged after their marriage in 2020, Amala was allowed to visit her house only twice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

