Sargun Mehta and Gurnam Bhullar-starrer 'Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya' to arrive on ZEE5

Punjabi film ''Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya'', starring Sargun Mehta and Gurnam Bhullar, will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from September 23.

Produced by Ankit Vijan, Navdeep Narula and Gurjit Singh, the romantic comedy drama was released in theatres on July 8.

Directed by Ksshitij Chaudhary and written by Amberdeep Singh, ''Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya'' draws its title from a popular Punjabi folk song and revolves around the love between Raja (Bhullar) and Roopi (Mehta), who hope to get married to each other. However, an unexpected twist in the tale leads to Roopi getting married to someone else. What follows next forms the core of the film.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said Punjab is an important market for the company and ZEE5 has been consistent in expanding its presence in this circuit from the very outset. ''We have had the good fortune of collaborating with the foremost storytellers in Pollywood to showcase blockbuster Punjabi films and ‘Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya’ is another strategic addition to our library. ''Sargun Mehta and Gurnam Bhullar’s last film, ‘Surkhi Bindi’ saw great traction on our platform and with the unusual and wacky plot of ‘Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya’, we are confident that this movie too will strike a chord with the viewers and tickle their funny bones,'' Kalra said in a statement issued Monday.

Chaudhary said the film was made with a lot of heart, humour, good intentions and a purpose to entertain. ''So, we hope that our efforts reach more and more people via its digital premiere and proves to be a superhit,'' the filmmaker added.

Mehta described ''Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya'' as a film that was ''not your typical romcom''.

''This film starts with romance but very soon leads to revenge which is the most fun part about this film. Viewers will get to see a different kind of chemistry between me and Gurnaam in this one,'' she said.

Bhullar said he had a great time shooting for the film. ''... Now that the film belongs to the fans, I am excited for them to sample the film on ZEE5 and shower their love. I hope that the world digital premiere is a success,'' he added.

It also stars Jass Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, Shivika Diwan, Hardip Gill and Mintu Kapa in key roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)