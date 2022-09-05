Katrina suggests having 'suhaagdin' as Alia calls 'suhaagraat' a myth

Actor Katrina Kaif will be seen marking her presence with her 'Phone Bhoot' co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in an upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7'. On Monday, host Karan Johar took to social media and unveiled the episode's promo which has left the internet in splits, courtesy of Katrina's witty humour.

With Bollywood witnessing an array of weddings, discussions of 'suhaag raat' (wedding night) can never be far away from the Koffee With Karan couch. While Alia Bhatt dismissed the concept of 'suhaag raat' as a myth, recently married Katrina shared a more innovative solution for tired couples to follow. The promo begins with Katrina, Siddhanth and Ishaan taking their time to figure out the best positions on the couch for them. After they were settled, Karan began his round of questions.

He then told Katrina about Alia's recent comment on the show that she was too tired to do anything on her suhaagraat, the wedding night. Asked about her own case, Katrina said, "Why can't it be suhaagdin," making the boys raise their eyebrows. Katrina tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in presence of close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, Katrina's co-stars from Phone Booth claimed they were both single. Siddhant said he is so single that even Ishaan is single after hanging out with him. The episode will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on September 8, at 12 am. (ANI)

