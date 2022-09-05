Left Menu

Katrina suggests having 'suhaagdin' as Alia calls 'suhaagraat' a myth

Actor Katrina Kaif will be seen marking her presence with her 'Phone Bhoot' co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in an upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:17 IST
Katrina suggests having 'suhaagdin' as Alia calls 'suhaagraat' a myth
Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Katrina Kaif will be seen marking her presence with her 'Phone Bhoot' co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in an upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7'. On Monday, host Karan Johar took to social media and unveiled the episode's promo which has left the internet in splits, courtesy of Katrina's witty humour.

With Bollywood witnessing an array of weddings, discussions of 'suhaag raat' (wedding night) can never be far away from the Koffee With Karan couch. While Alia Bhatt dismissed the concept of 'suhaag raat' as a myth, recently married Katrina shared a more innovative solution for tired couples to follow. The promo begins with Katrina, Siddhanth and Ishaan taking their time to figure out the best positions on the couch for them. After they were settled, Karan began his round of questions.

He then told Katrina about Alia's recent comment on the show that she was too tired to do anything on her suhaagraat, the wedding night. Asked about her own case, Katrina said, "Why can't it be suhaagdin," making the boys raise their eyebrows. Katrina tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in presence of close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, Katrina's co-stars from Phone Booth claimed they were both single. Siddhant said he is so single that even Ishaan is single after hanging out with him. The episode will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on September 8, at 12 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022