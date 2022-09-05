Kelly Clarkson marks 20th anniversary of 'American Idol' win, shares emotional message

'American Idol' first winner Kelly Clarkson shared an emotional message as she celebrates 20 year anniversary of her victory. According to Deadline, it was on September 4, 2002, when Kelly Clarkson was crowned the first winner of Fox's singing competition American Idol.

The singer is commemorating the 20th anniversary of her victory on the reality show and expressing her gratitude. "20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life," Clarkson shared on Instagram. "That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days. The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and tv are priceless to me." Following her time on American Idol, Clarkson released "A Moment Like This," the song she performed on the show's finals night. Since then, Clarkson has achieved great success, including singles like "Miss Independent," "Breakaway," "Since U Been Gone," "Because of You," and "Behind These Hazel Eyes," among others.

"We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed of the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost. Without them, I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all," Clarkson added. The audience's votes helped Clarkson win American Idol, and the singer could not close her moving speech without expressing gratitude to those who helped her succeed. "Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! I hope all of you have people in your lives that fill you with laughter, and hope, and happiness, and if you don't feel like you have that, then keep searching because I promise you they're looking for you too," she concluded. (ANI)

