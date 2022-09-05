Noise levels in Mumbai reach a crescendo during Ganpati visarjan

Left Menu

After quiet Ganpati festival celebrations in the last two years, noise levels in Mumbai touched new heights during idol immersion processions this year, a city-based NGO said on Monday. The celebrations have come after a two-year lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In 2019, the highest noise level recorded was 111.5dB, and like this year, it was created by the banjo, the foundation said.

Updated: 05-09-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  India
  • India

After quiet Ganpati festival celebrations in the last two years, noise levels in Mumbai touched new heights during idol immersion processions this year, a city-based NGO said on Monday. As per data shared by Awaaz Foundation, the combination of drums and banjo used in processions created the highest noise at 115.6dB at Babulnath corner of Marine Drive in south Mumbai and 112.1dB in Bandra.

The use of drums, conical loudspeakers and banjos caused the decibel levels to shoot on the fifth day of Ganpati visarjan, the NGO said.

The second highest noise of 109.4dB was recorded when a metal cylinder was beaten with a metal hammer at Linking Road in Bandra and by drums when sound was reflected off metal barriers of the Metro construction along SV Road and Khira Nagar in Santacruz, it was stated. The celebrations have come after a two-year lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the highest noise level recorded was 111.5dB, and like this year, it was created by the banjo, the foundation said. Meanwhile, as many as 31,365 Ganesh idols were immersed at different beaches and artificial ponds in the city till 6 am on Monday and no untoward incidents were reported, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

