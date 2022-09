Entertainment News Roundup: Nirvana wins dismissal of 'Nevermind' naked baby's lawsuit; 'Squid Game' grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Nirvana wins dismissal of 'Nevermind' naked baby's lawsuit

Nirvana has won the dismissal of a lawsuit by a man who claimed his depiction as a naked four-month-old baby on the cover of the band's seminal 1991 album "Nevermind" was child pornography. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Spencer Elden waited too long to claim Nirvana sexually exploited him, having sued more than 10 years after learning about the cover.

'Squid Game' grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle

South Korean drama "Squid Game" landed its first Emmy Awards on Sunday, taking home an acting honor and three other trophies in the run-up to next week's battle for television's best drama. Lee You-mi won the accolade for guest drama actress at the Creative Arts Emmys for playing Ji Young, a young woman forced to compete in a risky quest for riches after she is freed from prison in the dystopian Netflix Inc series.

Brendan Fraser learns new way to move in Venice obesity drama

U.S. actor Brendan Fraser, returning to the big screen as a leading man after a nine-year absence, said on Sunday playing the obese hero of "The Whale" was the biggest challenge of his career. The movie, directed by Darren Aronofsky, is receiving its premiere at the Venice Film Venice, with Fraser already being touted as an Oscar contender for his portrayal of Charlie, a gay, 600-pound (270-kg) man, desperately trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

Famed male Italian director tells Venice he was born a woman

Award-winning Italian director Emanuele Crialese revealed on Sunday that he had been born a woman as he presented his highly autobiographical movie "L'Immensita", starring Penelope Cruz, at the Venice Film Festival. "L'Immensita" focuses on an Italian family growing up in 1970s Rome, where the eldest daughter identifies as a boy, throwing fuel onto already tense relations between her mother, played by Cruz, and her abusive, unfaithful father.

Filmmaker Paul Schrader toys with writing a female 'Taxi Driver'

Celebrated U.S. filmmaker Paul Schrader is known for writing strong male leads, but at the age of 76, he has decided to head into uncharted territory and produce a screenplay with a female protagonist. Schrader, who wrote or co-wrote four Martin Scorsese films, including "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull", has also directed more than 20 movies and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival this weekend.

The Weeknd cancels concert in California mid-performance, says he lost his voice

Canadian pop singer The Weeknd cut short a concert in California on Saturday after he lost his voice mid-performance. After four songs at the SoFi stadium, the performer said he needed to cancel the show and told the audience they will be getting their money back.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops dismal box office after nine months away

Movie theaters and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad end-of-summer continues at the box office. Without any major releases on the calendar, Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — yes, a movie that debuted in December of 2021 — managed to return to the No. 1 spot in North America over Labor Day weekend.

Failed assassination gives extra punch to Argentine courtroom drama

A failed assassination attempt this week on the Argentine vice president has provided a foreboding backdrop to powerful courtroom drama "Argentina 1985", which opened at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. Santiago Mitre's movie follows the prosecutors who, despite death threats and enormous legal difficulties, brought members of Argentina's 1976-1983 military dictatorship to trial in 1985.

Amazon says 'Lord of the Rings' prequel sets Prime Video viewership record

Amazon.com Inc said on Saturday that its pricey "Lord of the Rings" prequel series was watched by more than 25 million viewers around the world on its first day, a record debut for a Prime Video series. The company released the first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on its streaming service in more than 240 countries and territories on Friday. Amazon did not say whether the viewers it counted had watched all or part of the first and second episodes.

