Have no idea what I'm doing: Harry Styles speaks about his acting career

Even though British pop star Harry Styles is part of one of the most discussed movies at the Venice Film Festival, he still thinks of himself as a newbie in the world of acting. According to Variety, Styles told journalists in Venice, "Music I've done a little longer so I'm a bit more comfortable. What I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I'm doing."

The musician said he considers music and acting to be "opposite in a lot of ways." Styles, who was speaking at a press conference for the Warner Bros. Discovery movie on Monday afternoon, said, "Making music is a really personal thing." The 'Don't Worry Darling' star was joined by his co-stars Gemma Chan and Chris Pine, along with his director and rumoured girlfriend Olivia Wilde. Speaking about acting, he continued, "There are aspects of acting where you're drawing from experiences a bit, but for the most part you're pretending to play someone else."

"That's what I find the most interesting about it. They can aid each other in a way. Any time you get to view the world through a different lens, it can help to create whichever way it goes. I find it really different. I think the fun part is that you never know what you're doing in either one of them," Styles added. When asked how he sees his future shaping up as an actor, Styles said, "I feel very lucky I get to do something I love as a job. I feel like being able to explore this has made me feel even luckier I get to do two things I really enjoy. In terms of the future...I enjoy both. It's all fun to play in both worlds and see how they affect each other."

Styles received the most questions from journalists than anyone else in the press conference, quite a feat considering the drama surrounding the movie. Director Olivia Wilde recently discussed a major controversy in having to fire actor Shia LaBeouf, who was initially cast as Jack. "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions," she told Variety.

However, in a recent open letter to Wilde, LaBeouf addressed the situation and states that it was his choice to leave the production because he didn't feel the actors were given adequate time to rehearse. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)