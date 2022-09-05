Is Sweet Tooth Season 2 arriving in 2022? Know in detail

Based on the comic book by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is a popular television series on Netflix. After it aired on June 2021, Netflix officially renewed Sweet Tooth for Season 2 the next month. The filming for the second outing wrapped up, but Netflix has not yet revealed its release date.

However, we could guess that there is less possibility for Sweet Tooth for Season 2 to get a release window this year. As the principal photography has wrapped up in June therefore six to seven months might be taken for the post-production work. The guess is based on the first season's work schedule, as it took five to six months in post-production before landing on Netflix. After that, it might take one or two months for releasing the promos or the trailer. So we could see Sweet Tooth for Season 2 in early 2023. However, NetflixLife predicted the drama to arrive in December 2022.

Sweet Tooth S2 will come with eight episodes. It will follow the continuation of the story of the birth of hybrid babies. The story mainly focuses on Gus (played by Christian Convery), a young boy who is half-human half- deer living in a remote location with his father.

Sweet Tooth is set in a post-apocalyptic future where a viral pandemic wipes out most of the world's population. It shows that "The Great Crumble" devastated the world, leading to the birth of many hybrid babies – (babies) that were part human and partly animal. Confused about the consequences of raising hybrid babies, many people would even kill them out of fear.

Almost all the young stars including Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani and James Brolin are returning to reprise their roles in Sweet Tooth Season 2. Four new hybrid characters have been cast. Finn Fox, Wally Walrus, Haley Mockingbird, and JoJo Cat joined the cast and they are around 10 years old.

Dania Ramirez who played former therapist Aimee Eden said This time the battle will be bigger. "The stakes are higher. The battles are bigger. The mean guys are meaner," said the actor.

We will come up with all the updates as soon as we get anything new on the Netflix series. Till then stay tuned!

Also Read: House of the Dragon Episode 4: Prince Daemon crowns himself & claims the Iron Throne