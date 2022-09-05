Left Menu

Bhansali's 'Black' fame child actor Ayesha Kapur to debut in 'Hari-Om'

Ayesha Kapur, who was the child actor playing Rani Mukerjee's younger version in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Black', is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Anshuman Jha in 'Hari-Om'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 20:16 IST
Ayesha Kapur. Image Credit: ANI
Ayesha Kapur, who was the child actor playing Rani Mukerjee's younger version in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Black', is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Anshuman Jha in 'Hari-Om'. The 28-year-old actor who went to study at Columbia in New York has been working on her Hindi diction for nearly 6 months with Kulvinder Bakshish, the language coach who also trained Aamir Khan in Punjabi for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and workshopping with Anshuman Jha for 'Hari-Om'.

Speaking about starring in 'Hari Om', Ayesha said, "I am excited about getting back into acting and shooting for 'Hari Om'. It's a sweet, family film which will touch a chord with everyone in some way. I like the simplicity with which Harish Sir writes his stories and fleshes out his characters. They are very real and relatable. Also, this film has me working alongside celebrated actors like Raghubir Yadav Sir & Soni Razdan ma'am." She added, "To be working with them and to be on the same frame as them will be an exciting learning experience for me. And it's great to work with Anshuman because I really admire his acting and the script choices he makes. Looking forward to shooting in Madhya Pradesh."

'Hari-Om' starring Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan, Ayesha Kapur and Manu Rishi Chaddha, is scheduled to go on floor in September with its first schedule in Bhopal and will wrap in December with the final set to be shot in the winters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

