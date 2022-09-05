Mira Rajput showers birthday love on son Zain with a sweet note

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain turned four on Monday and to celebrate this occasion, Mira posted an adorable picture of birthday boy with a sweet note. Mira took to her Instagram handle and posted a cute picture of the little munchkin. In the photo, Zain can be seen posing with snow-capped mountains in the background and wore a jacket with a sweater and a white shirt with blue pants.

She wrote, "Gentle eyes with a naughty smile, warmest hugs and sweetest frowns, no one else makes my heart melt the way you do! Happy 4 my darling Zain! We love you," As soon as she shared the post, Neliima Azeem wished her 'tiny tot Zi' in the comment section. She commented, "My darling tiny tot zi thank you for bringing so much sweetness in our lives. You are the cutest love you more every minute."

She added, "Many many happy returns of the day, my naughtyyyy." Netizens also showered love on Zain by dropping heartfelt comments in the comment section.

A fan wrote, " Happy 4", Another user commented, "Such a cutie, Happy bday." Mira and Shahid had an arranged marriage and tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016. On July 7, the couple completed 7 years of togetherness. (ANI)

