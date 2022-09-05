Rihanna cleans up restaurant along with staff after girls' night out

Barbadian singer and songwriter Rihanna recently did her part to help staffers at Michelin-starred restaurant Caviar Russe. According to Page Six, Rihanna helped to tidy up the restaurant after she and a group of friends asked the crew to stay open past closing so that they could enjoy a few late-night bites.

The new mother was dressed comfortably in baggy jeans, an oversized No Limit Records jersey, a pair of lace-up pointy-toe heels a Tiffany and Co. jewellery for the New York City outing. A source told Page Six that the beauty arrived at the caviar bar with a group of six girlfriends who enjoyed caviar, in addition to champagne and sashimi bites until 2 am.

As they wrapped up the evening, the 'Needed Me' singer was, "seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late." Lately, Rihanna has been hitting New York streets quite a bit. She often goes for date nights with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, a Harlem native with whom the 'Fenty Beauty' founder shares her only son, born in May.

The couple was spotted last week at Richie Akiva's new members-only hotspot, The Ned, where a source told Page Six that they appeared "chill and definitely happy. She looked amazing." As per Page Six, the billionaire stunned in an emerald green leather miniskirt and matching silky shirt, which she unbuttoned low enough to show off her lace black bra. However, the previous night, the star wore a more comfortable 'fit, rocking a vintage TLC football jersey and sneakers. (ANI)

